The Sensor Tower / AppMagic deal unwrapped and Xbox's random rebrand | Week in Mobile Games podcast
The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode 92...
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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, deputy editor Paige Cook and features and data editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 92nd episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.
On the show we discuss:
- Our interview with Sensor Tower's Tom Cui on why it acquired AppMagic.
- Xbox's rebrand, player voice and hire of Matthew Ball as chief strategy officer.
- Nintendo's new mobile app Pictonico.
- The rise of UGC platform Melon Sandbox.
- Fortnite's big return to the App Store worldwide - except for Australia.
- Nex Playground's success and global expansion.
Listen. Learn. Enjoy.
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