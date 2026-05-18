StreamElements confirms acquisition talks amid shutdown speculation

Shutdown rumours have intensified after reports of layoffs at StreamElements.

StreamElements vows continued support for creators during acquisition talks.

Streaming tools provider StreamElements has revealed it is in discussions with potential buyers following growing speculation around layoffs and a possible shutdown of the company.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the company said it was engaged in “positive discussions with potential acquirers” as it searches for a path forward for its creators, customers and staff.

The post arrived after reports and online discussions suggested the long-running streaming platform could be facing serious financial and operational challenges.

Closure concerns

Founded in 2016, StreamElements became one of the most widely used creator tools across platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. The software allows streamers to manage overlays, alerts, scenes, monetisation tools and live production workflows.

While StreamElements did not directly address reports of layoffs or closure concerns, the wording of the statement on X appears to acknowledge uncertainty surrounding the company’s future.

“We’re in positive discussions with potential acquirers and working to find the best path forward for creators, customers and our team. We’ll share more updates soon," StreamElements posted.

“We’ve spent over a decade building for creators and will do everything we can to keep supporting this community."