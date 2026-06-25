Reactional Music secures €2.5m EIC grant to scale music monetisation in games

Total potential EIC-backed funding for Reactional could reach €9m ($10.2m).

The company will use the funding to support large-scale commercial deployment of its platform.

Investment will go toward scaling music delivery in games and apps and expanding rights and royalty infrastructure.

Reactional Music has secured a €2.5 million ($2.8m) grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to scale its music personalisation platform across games and interactive media.

In addition to the grant, the EIC has allocated up to €6.5m ($7.3m) in future equity funding to match incoming capital, bringing the total potential EIC-backed investment to as much as €9m ($10.2m).

The funding will support Reactional's transition from development to large-scale commercial deployment as it plans to expand music delivery capabilities across games and apps.

The company also looks to optimise its software development kits for game engines, strengthen its rights and royalty infrastructure, and further position music as a monetisation layer within the games industry.

Music's role in games

Reactional CEO Tomas Jenneborg said personalisation represents the next stage of growth for gaming and interactive social experiences.

He argued that while music plays a major role in personal identity, it has remained largely separate from game monetisation opportunities.

“The next frontier in gaming and interactive social worlds is deeper personalisation," said Jenneborg. “Music defines personal identity like nothing else, yet it has remained largely disconnected from game monetisation.

“With Reactional, we are opening a new category where players, developers and rights holders all benefit from music playing a central part of user acquisition, personalisation and interactive content.”