Playtika veterans secure $10m for AI-powered mobile app operations platform

Veterans of Playtika, Amazon and Skai founded the startup.

Kinoa aims to automate liveops, retention and monetisation using AI agents.

The company says 78% of the top 1,000 mobile games are seeing revenue declines despite active liveops efforts.

AI operating system designed for mobile Kinoa has raised $10 million in funding to expand its predictive models.

The company said it will also use the investment to deploy a new generation of AI agents aimed at automating engagement, retention and monetisation for mobile games and consumer apps.

Founded by veterans of Playtika, Amazon and Skai, Kinoa is targeting what it describes as a shift toward a retention-focused mobile market, where user acquisition costs have risen by more than 40% and targeting efficiency has declined.

The platform uses predictive models to identify users likely to churn, become high spenders or respond to specific offers, then automatically executes actions in real time. Kinoa is headquartered in Tel Aviv. The investment was led by Transcend Fund, with participation from Sisu Game Ventures.

“Predictive superpowers"

According to the company, 78% of the top 1,000 mobile games are experiencing revenue declines despite running live operations programmes.

Kinoa said its platform enables teams to personalise in-app experiences, push notifications, segmentation and feature updates without requiring code releases.

Moreover, the company claims its customers see revenue increases of more than 25% on average and counts Playstudios, Playsimple, Modern Times Group (MTG) and GammaTime Shorts among its users.

“78% of the top thousand mobile games are seeing revenue decline with active live ops," said Kinoa CEO and co-founder Elias Sandler. “Kinoa gives teams predictive superpowers, knowing exactly who will churn or pay before the signals are even visible.

“By connecting this intelligence to real-time execution, we’re enabling a single operator to deliver the precision, speed, and revenue impact of a ten-person team using our AI-powered operating system."