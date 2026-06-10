Two Desperados secures $20m in user acquisition financing from PvX Partners

Two Desperados has secured $20 million in user acquisition financing from PvX Partners.

The financing is non-dilutive, allowing the company to retain ownership and creative control.

Two Desperados has surpassed 30 million downloads across its portfolio.

Game development studio Two Desperados has secured $20 million in user acquisition financing from fintech platform PvX Partners to support its growth ambitions.

The studio said it will use the capital to scale user acquisition efforts across its portfolio and bring its games to a wider international audience

The funding will enable accelerated growth and will also support marketing activities designed to expand the reach of the studio’s existing and future titles.

Two Desperados will retain ownership and creative control.

A turning point

Two Desperados has recorded more than 30m downloads across its portfolio, which includes Nonogram Crossing Logic Puzzle, Marble Shooter: Viola’s Quest and Marble Woka Woka.

The company said its games have helped establish a strong presence within the competitive casual mobile games market.

“This partnership with PvX marks a turning point for Two Desperados,” said Two Desperados founder and CEO Vojislav Milutinovic. “We’ve built games that players love. Now we have the fuel to make sure the world finds them.”