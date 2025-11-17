Redhill Games to begin restructuring with layoffs ahead

Redhill Games had over 70 employees as of 2024.

The company plans on restructuring with layoffs ahead.

Helsinki-based studio Redhill Games will soon begin a restructuring process involving multiple layoffs.

Several "talented colleagues" are expected to be impacted, but Redhill Games plans to support them through the change and is encouraging fellow studios to make contact.

"Redhill Games will begin a restructuring process in the near future, marking the end of this chapter in our journey. In the coming period, we will continue delivering our remaining work and ensure a smooth transition for the teams supporting multiple Supercell titles," the company posted on LinkedIn.

Seven years of work

Since founding in 2018, Redhill Games grew to more than 70 employees as of 2024. Over the years, the company released tactical shooter Nine to Five, contributed to Blizzard’s Overwatch 2, and has worked on various unannounced projects.

Nine to Five’s servers shut down in 2023, but co-development initiatives have continued with Rehill Games serving as a partner to Supercell, Liquid Swords and others.

In the post warning of the restructuring, Redhill noted how these achievements "have been possible only because of the extraordinary people" at the company.

CEO and co-founder Matias Myllyrinne also posted: "To all the amazing people who brought their talent, creativity, and heart into building this studio - thank you. It’s truly been an honour and a pleasure to work alongside you, through the highs and lows, and to build something meaningful together.

"I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved, but even more proud of the character, resilience, and spirit of this team."