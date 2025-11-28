Menu PocketGamer.biz
Thunderful to cut up to 60 jobs at Coatsink as part of major restructuring effort

The company said the layoffs are needed to bring costs in line with current contracted revenue
Isa Muhammad
By Isa Muhammad
  • Coatsink has secured new contracts but cannot sustain its full workforce as major projects wind down.
  • The restructuring targets up to $3m in savings through 2026.
  • All proposed redundancies will go through a formal collective consultation under UK employment law.
Swedish company Thunderful Group plans to lay off up to 60 employees from its co-development division Coatsink.

The Thunderful board said the restructuring is necessary to align costs with current contracted revenue. 

“Subsidiary Coatsink, which has been leading Thunderful Group´s co-development segment, has for the last few quarters focused on securing ongoing and new client engagements," Thunderful said in a post

“New contracts have been secured, but with its largest projects wrapping up, and a more challenging co-development market, the business is currently unable to support all existing employees."

The plan includes cutting 50 to 60 jobs and targeting cost reductions of SEK 10 to 12 million ($1m to 1.2m) in the first half of 2026 and SEK 25-30m ($2.6m-3.1m) for the full year.

All planned job cuts will go through a formal collective consultation with employee representatives, as required under UK employment law.

Ownership shift 

Thunderful bought Coatsink in 2020 for £23m ($30.4m), but the studio’s founders departed in August following Atari’s move to acquire 82% of Thunderful for $5.3m

Founded in 2009, Coatsink has released VR titles such as Augmented Empire and Jurassic World: Aftermath, while its latest launch was Islanders: New Shores on PC, console and mobile. It's currently developing Men in Black: Most Wanted for Meta Quest. 

Companies

Coatsink
Thunderful

