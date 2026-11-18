30% of European games professionals surveyed were laid off in the past year, while only 11% were promoted.

37% of job changers accepted a lower position or salary, up from 28% in 2025.

Mobile and social game professionals reported the highest median salaries.

Staff loyalty in the European games industry has fallen to its lowest level in the Big Games Industry Employment Survey's history as 30% of professionals report being laid off in the past year.

Values Value and InGameJob's 10th report of its kind gathered responses from 1,829 professionals across 90 countries between March and June 2026.

The survey focuses on 39 European countries, where the industry's employee net promoter score (eNPS) fell to -9.8, down from +9.7 in 2024 and its third consecutive decline.

Of those surveyed, 11% said they had received a promotion. Changing jobs has also become harder. For the first time, accepting a lower position or salary was the most common outcome of switching, with 37% of job changers doing so, up from 28% in 2025.

Respondents rated their sense of safety in the industry at just 2.05 out of 5, while 31% expect they may be laid off within the next year.

Around 38% are already looking for a new job and 12% are highly likely to change employers within six months. Some 56% blame ineffective management or strategic mistakes for the ongoing layoffs.

Mobile pays more

Despite the gloom, mobile remains one of the better-paying corners of the industry. Professionals working on social games, mobile and other mobile app stores reported the highest median salaries, while PC, Nintendo Switch and premium console projects tended to pay less.

Hybrid monetisation, ad-supported games and free-to-play titles with in-app purchases were also linked to the highest salaries. Most respondents work on mobile and PC projects, and free-to-play remains the dominant business model.

Marketing and user acquisition were two of the few disciplines where median salaries rose across Europe. The median for senior marketing and UA roles in EU+ climbed from €56,000 ($61,300) in 2024 to €80,000 ($87,600) in 2026.

Values Value founder Tanja Loktionova said CMOs and UA leads "are now joining founding teams at seed" as UA-first models replace product-first approaches on mobile.

Elsewhere, pay pressure persists as 62% of respondents receive no annual bonus and only around one in eight received a full inflation adjustment last year.

AI raises the bar

AI is now part of everyday work, with 78% saying it has changed how they work over the past 12 months.

However, the biggest concern isn't replacement, as 61% worry AI will increase pressure to work faster and produce more without improving conditions, compared with 35% who fear job losses.

Of those surveyed, 52% expect to stay in the industry but will need significant reskilling.

You can access the full report here.