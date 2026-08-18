Report: 50% of game developers cite job insecurity as AI productivity grows

Job insecurity is the top AI concern globally at 50%, ahead of content quality at 49% and compliance at 48%.

Funding remains the industry's biggest overall challenge at 33%.

APAC leads AI-driven productivity gains at 74%, while LATAM has the deepest job loss fears at 83%.

There's growing tension around AI in game development as 50% of developers express job insecurity.

That's according to Perforce's State of Real-Time Workflows Report produced in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which surveyed more than 600 game technology practitioners worldwide.

The report found that despite productivity climbing across the industry with AI, 48% of respondents raised ethical concerns and 36% pointed to reduced creativity as AI tools spread through studio pipelines. Meanwhile, 37% said AI has not accelerated their workflows at all.

Funding remains the industry's biggest overall challenge, cited by 33% of respondents.

“Faster doesn’t necessarily mean better"

The report tracked infrastructure shifts tied to the AI boom. Version control adoption reached 94% this year, up from 86% in 2025, while game engines expanded further beyond gaming.

The report also found game engines are now core to media and entertainment production infrastructure, with 55% of respondents using them for film and television and 32% for VFX.

Media and entertainment as well as automotive and manufacturing respondents led both AI usage and measurable payoff, with 48% and 41% respectively reporting productivity gains of 11% to 50% after adopting AI.

APAC posted the strongest AI-driven acceleration globally at 74%, while concerns over AI-driven job loss ran deepest in LATAM at 83% and NORAM at 56%.

“AI is making teams faster, but faster doesn’t necessarily mean better. The same industries seeing some of the biggest productivity gains are also worried about compliance and content quality,” said Perforce senior director of product management Brent Schiestl.

“As AI drives an explosion in digital assets, the competitive advantage won’t come from creating more content; it will come from knowing where that content came from, how it changed, and whether you can trust it.”

You can access the full report here.