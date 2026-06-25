Report: 53% plan to port mobile games to browser in next 12 months

The 2026 State of Web Gaming report found 53% of developers see web games as a method to reach new users.

Among web gamers, 27% spend over $50 on game purchases every month.

Web games are reportedly countering discoverability challenges in the modern games landscape, with 53% of developers now seeing the format as a method to reach new users.

According to The 2026 State of Web Gaming report, commissioned by web games platform Poki 53% of companies also plan to port their mobile games to browser in the next 12 months, compared to 41% of PC and console games.

Independent MRS-certified research firm Atomik Research surveyed 2,000 web gamers and 400 game developers across the UK and the US to gather data for the report, with fieldwork completed in May 2026.

Among its findings, 62% of web gamers were said to have downloaded or bought a game after first playing it on the web. This figure rose to 72% among the most frequent players.

A total 37% of them play web games multiple times daily, while 92% describe HTML5 games as being high in quality. Almost two-thirds of them also own a games console, most prominently PlayStation hardware.

Android vs Apple

The report claimed that 58% of web gamers play browser games because they are free, wjo;e 56% favour the format for its accessibility. They aren’t all free-to-play users, however - 27% of web gamers reportedly spend over $50 on game purchases every month.

Android owners were found more likely to spend up to $10 in games than iOS owners. They were also more likely to spend between $101 and $200. On the other hand, iOS owners were found more likely to spend between $11 and $100, as well as $201 or more.

The report concluded that today, web games are where players "decide what to play next".

"Web gaming today drives discoverability, thrives in engaging users distracted by a fragmented attention economy, exposes games and IPs to high-value players willing to spend on the worlds they discover, and is even reducing consumers’ time on social media," said Poki COO Stein Janssen.

"Developers yet to move on web haven’t got it wrong. But they increasingly risk being late to a new movement in games, where revenues are growing, players are staying and gaming brands are unleashed to new audiences."

Find the full report here.