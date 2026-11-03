Rise of Fearless raises $1m to expand its gaming platform

Rise of Fearless has raised $1 million from Epic Edges Capital through a SAFE agreement.

Founder Kanessa said the company continued bootstrapping while searching for the right investment partner.

The investment will support team growth, technology, infrastructure, marketing and community development.

UAE-based mobile gaming platform Rise of Fearless has raised $1 million from Epic Edges Capital through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE), moving away from its original $700,000 funding target.

The new investment will help Rise of Fearless strengthen its team, improve its technology and infrastructure, and expand its marketing and community-building efforts.

Last year, the company had revealed it was launching a $700,000 fundraising goal but continued to bootstrap the project while looking for an investment partner.

Funding plans

Rise of Fearless founder Kanessa Muluneh told PocketGamer.biz she wanted to find an investor who understood the company's vision and would respect its creative direction rather than simply provide capital.

“We actually decided to move away from our original $700,000 fundraising target and continued bootstrapping the project until we found the right investment partner," she said.

“I've always been selective about who I bring into the business. For me, an investor should bring more than money. They need to understand the vision, respect what we're building, and allow us to maintain our creative direction."

Kanessa added: “It took time to find the right partnership, but I believe that was important. I didn't want to raise capital just for the sake of raising capital. I wanted the right people involved."

Learn more about the MENA games industry and investment opportunities at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan on November 7th and 8th.