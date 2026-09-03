Saudi gaming startup Takahouse raises $1.5m from Impact46

Takahouse's WhistGame has attracted more than 140,000 users.

WhistGame has recorded more than 100,000 downloads on Google Play.

Takahouse aims to become a regional game developer and publisher.

Riyadh-based developer Takahouse has raised $1.5 million from Saudi investment firm Impact46 to accelerate development of new games and products.

Founded in 2018, Takahouse develops mobile titles and interactive applications focused on combining entertainment with social interaction.

The company aims to establish itself as a regional developer and publisher while building on its existing portfolio.

Building engagement

Takahouse released its first title, WhistGame, in 2021. The startup said the interactive card game has attracted more than 140,000 users to date.

WhistGame is also available on Google Play, where it currently shows more than 100,000 downloads.

The funding follows other recent investments by Impact46 in Saudi Arabia’s games sector. In August, the investment firm co-led a $1.45m round to Majestic Mind Games alongside Merak Capital.

The firm also invested more than $6.7m across five Saudi game developers in 2025 through its SAR 150m ($40m) Gaming Fund, adding Fahy Games, NJD, Game Cooks, Starvania and Alpaka Games to its portfolio.