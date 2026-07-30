Drilo Ventures launches $30m fund for Turkey's next generation of mobile game founders

It will back Turkish founders regardless of where they are based.

Drilo Ventures has already completed its first investment.

Portfolio companies will receive support for future fundraising and UA financing.

The fund expects to complete its first close in October.

Drilo Ventures has launched a $30 million venture capital fund focused on backing early-stage mobile game studios founded by Turkish founders.

The fund was established by former APY Ventures fund manager Doğukan Çetin and Swipeline founder Umut Yaka to support what was described as the country's "second wave" of game founders.

Drilo Ventures said it has already submitted its regulatory application and expects to complete its first close in October.

The firm's investment thesis is built around the belief that Turkey's global success in mobile gaming will continue through a "school effect," with experienced developers from the country's first generation of successful studios launching new companies.

Drilo Ventures will invest between $500,000 and $1.5m in early-stage mobile game studios founded by Turkish founders, regardless of where they are based. The firm also revealed it has already completed its first investment ahead of the public announcement.

Investment strategy

Beyond capital, Drilo Ventures said it will help portfolio companies secure Series A and Series B funding by introducing them to global investors. Through an exclusive partnership with UA funds in Turkey and internationally, backed studios will also have access to UA financing.

“Türkiye's success in puzzle games is not an exception - it's a tradition that has proven itself on a global scale," said Drilo Ventures general partner Doğukan Çetin.

“We believe this momentum will keep accelerating in the coming years, because the newly founded studios are being built by teams who have personally lived through this success and know firsthand the roadmap that leads to it.

He added: “Together with my partner Umut, we have one of the strongest networks in the ecosystem, and we offer founders not just capital but this entire network of relationships. The UA funds and potential acquirers we're building relationships with today are part of that.

“We will support the scaling businesses in our portfolio through these partnerships at the most critical stage of growth, and we'll be by their side on the road to exit."

According to Drilo Ventures, Turkish mobile game studios generated a combined $2.7bn in revenue in 2025. The country's gaming ecosystem also attracted around $200m in investment last year, while $111m had already been invested across the sector by June 30th, 2026.