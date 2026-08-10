Copa Fantasy finalising $750,000 seed round to accelerate growth

The round is being anchored by a VC investor alongside several smaller investors.

The new funding is separate from the $300,000 Copa Fantasy received through Exel by Merak last year.

Copa Fantasy plans to increase its weekly contests from around four to more than 20.

Copa Fantasy aims to become the region's first true football super-app.

Saudi-based fantasy sports platform Copa Fantasy is finalising a $750,000 seed round as it looks to accelerate growth across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region, PocketGamer.biz can reveal.

The company said it will use the funds primarily for growth and user acquisition, supporting larger marketing campaigns and major prizes as it scales its contests.

“Over the past year, we've validated our unit economics and now we're focusing on growth," Copa Fantasy CEO Abdullah Eid told Pocketgamer.biz.

“Through larger marketing campaigns complemented by major prizes, we will be scaling our contests with the goal of becoming the ultimate gaming destination for sports fans in the Kingdom and wider MENA region."

An anchor investor has been secured for the round, alongside several smaller investors, with Copa Fantasy finalising the remaining commitments. The funding is separate from the $300,000 Copa Fantasy received last year after graduating from Exel by Merak's accelerator

Continuous growth

The team plans to increase the number of weekly contests from around four to more than 20 in the coming months, while expanding its offerings with additional leagues and a new Trivia game.

“In just a few months, Copa Fantasy will go from ~4 contests running per week to over 20; giving fans a multitude of ways to engage with their favourite players and teams, all in one platform," Abdullah added.

Founded in 2018 by Abdullah and his brother Sharif, Copa Fantasy soft-launched in 2022, entered alpha in 2023 and moved into beta in 2024. The company aims to become the region's first true football super-app.

Its flagship fantasy football game allows users to build teams that score based on real-world match performances, with the platform covering multiple leagues and games designed to complement live viewing.

In a previous interview, Eid said football would remain Copa Fantasy's flagship offering, while the company was also considering expansion into other sports with strategic and commercial value.