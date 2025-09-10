HYS Games raises $300k to accelerate development on upcoming flagship title

The investment will help expand the team and scale production capacity.

Founded in 2021, HYS Games is working on a flagship PC and console title.

The goal is to create a globally resonant game while spotlighting MENA talent.

Funding comes via Exel by Merak, which invested $300k each in 17 startups.

Saudi-based developer HYS Games has raised 1.1 million riyals ($300,000) to accelerate development of its upcoming title.

The developer told PocketGamer.biz that it will use the funds to expand its team with top industry talent while also scaling production capacity.

Founded in 2021, HYS Games is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and is currently working on a flagship title it described as a daring double-A project with triple-A ambition.

The investment is part of Exel by Merak's recent allocation of $300,000 each in 17 game startups as part of its gaming accelerator.

Going global

HYS Games said the pre-seed investment marks a key milestone that allows the company to grow both strategically and creatively.

“With our headquarters in Riyadh, we’re expanding our team to bring in top industry talent while also scaling our production capacity," said HYS Games CEO and co-founder Husam Suwaid.

“These resources will accelerate the development of our next flagship PC and console title - a daring double-A project with triple-A ambition.

“Our goal is to leverage the DNA of our studio, blending innovation, cultural identity, and technical excellence, to create a game that resonates globally while putting MENA talent on the map.”

