Symmetric Studio secures $300k to grow debut title Valley of Fog

Saudi Arabia-based mobile developer Symmetric Studio has raised 1.1 million riyals ($300,000) to accelerate development of its debut title Valley of Fog.

The company said this is only the beginning of a bigger journey, as it tests the game globally, gathers key data, and works to stay on track to hit all its goals.

Founded in 2024, Symmetric Studio's firs title is a hybridcasual game that blends dungeon crawling with city building.

Players take on the role of Leo, an Arabian leopard treasure hunter, exploring foggy lands, battling monsters, and collecting loot, while also constructing and managing a settlement.

Levelling up

The investment is part of Exel by Merak's recent allocation of $300,000 each in 17 game startups as part of its gaming accelerator.

“This is only the beginning of a bigger journey," said Symmetric Studio CEO and founder Ali Alasiri. “We're testing the game globally, gathering key data, and making sure we're on the right track to hit all our goals."

He added: “Symmetric Studio didn't just level up during these 11 weeks; we redefined how we think about product, publishing, monetisation, and scale.

“From building systems to pitching them, every mentor session pushed us forward. We're proud of the work. Proud of the growth. And especially proud to stand among a group of founders pushing the Saudi game industry into the future."

