Saudi studio Majestic Mind Games raises $1.45m

Saudi Arabia-based developer Majestic Mind Games has raised $1.45 million.

The studio is developing games for PC and aims to expand select releases to console and mobile. Its debut title was action roguelite Tri Survive, which launched on Steam in September 2025.

The funding round was co-led by Merak Capital and Impact 46. According to Majestic Mind Games’ website, the company is supported by NEOM.

“This marks a major milestone in our journey, and brings us closer to achieving our vision of becoming one of the key contributors in the local gaming community as well as participating equally on the global stage,” said Majestic Mind Games co-founder and CEO Majed Anbar.

“And continuing our mission to create games that not only entertain but also add value to the player.

“Every cent invested in our company is a pledge of confidence that we do not take lightly. We worked hard and tirelessly to get to this point and we intend to honor that trust by continuing to work harder and smarter every day to make all our partners and those who believed in us proud.

“A sincere thank you to Merak Capital, Impact46, our team, our mentors, our families, and everyone who supported us along the way.”