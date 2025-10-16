Rivrs launches $1m Creator Fund to back Roblox developers in Southeast Asia

Rivrs aims to foster innovative, regionally created UGC content.

A new AI-driven studio in Da Nang, Vietnam, will serve as an innovation hub.

Rivrs expands further with a new regional publishing HQ in Hong Kong.

UGC platform Rivrs has invested $1 million into the Roblox ecosystem to support creators and studios developing games.

Rivrs said the Creator Fund aims to acquire and scale promising Roblox titles, provide financing to Southeast Asian teams entering the UGC market, and foster the development of regionally created content.

Moreover, Rivrs has also opened a new in-house development studio in Da Nang, Vietnam, positioned as an innovation hub built around AI-driven production.

The new hub is led by experienced professionals as the studio aims to create original content to reach the global UGC top 100 and develop internal tools to support the Rivrs developer community.

Strategic moves

In yet another strategic move, Rivrs has established a regional publishing headquarters in Hong Kong to support its expansion and centralise key strategic functions.

The new office will focus on market analysis to identify growth opportunities, community development for its 400,000-plus Roblox and Discord followers and 20 million game visits while driving partnerships.

“With this $1 million investment, RIVRS is reaffirming its international ambitions in Asia," said Rivrs co-founder Romain Hubert. “We’re combining French know-how with local expertise to create a unique UGC developer community.

“From Vietnam to Indonesia, we’re giving Asian talent the means to design innovative and ambitious game experiences."

Rivrs co-founder Loïc Deffains commented: “Asia is home to exceptional talent. With RIVRS Asia, we are not only creating a new studio but also a strategic hub that centralises tools and services for our growing production teams. This is a decisive step in structuring our growth and giving our creators the means to go even further."

Founded in 2021, Rivrs is a European UGC games company that designs, acquires, and publishes titles across sandbox platforms.