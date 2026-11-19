Roblox’s director of public policy for EMEA, Nilay Erdem, will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects London in January.

Erdem joined Roblox in 2025 and leads its government relations and global impact work across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Before that, she spent eight years at Meta.

There she was part of the trust and safety policy leadership team, led global stakeholder engagement and managed teams across four regions. She is also a certified AI governance professional.

Roblox currently attracts 138 million DAUs, with users spending 34 billion hours playing in Q3 2026, making it a key games platform.

Further session details to be announced shortly.

Erdem joins a packed roster of speakers set to join the show from companies such as Miniclip, Unity, Jagex, Playstack, EA, Skybound and many more.

Save the date

PG Connects London returns on January 18th and 19th, across The Brewery and the Barbican Centre. In 2026, the event welcomed 3,000 attendees from 1,600 companies across 60 countries.

Get tickets for PGC London here.