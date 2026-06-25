Rush Royale surpasses $500m in lifetime revenue

My.Games credited the milestone to strong player engagement and long-term community support.

The development team spent the past six months expanding content and improving player retention.

Rush Royale introduced revamped unit mechanics, large-scale live events and new competitive features.

My.Games has revealed that its mobile strategy tower defence title Rush Royale has generated more than $500 million in lifetime revenue.

Since debuting in 2020, Rush Royale has surpassed 105m downloads worldwide, continuing to grow its player base through regular content updates, live events and competitive gameplay features.

The company said its development team spent the past six months expanding content, improving player retention, reworking key unit mechanics and introducing large-scale live events alongside additional competitive features.

Rush Royale combines strategy tower defence gameplay with collectable card game mechanics, allowing players to build and upgrade hero-based decks for both PvE and PvP battles.

Revenue milestone

Earlier this year, Rush Royale celebrated its fifth anniversary with a limited-time PAC-MAN: Arcade crossover event. The collaboration introduced new gameplay mechanics and reimagined the game's co-op experience with a retro arcade theme.

“Reaching this milestone is a proud moment for everyone at My.Games and a reflection of the lasting connection players have built with Rush Royale,” said My.Games CEO Elena Grigorian.

“The Rush Royale’s development team has achieved remarkable progress over the past six months, focusing on deepening the game's content and improving player retention. They revamped the mechanics of key units, launched a series of large-scale live events, and expanded the game's competitive features.

“These efforts have strengthened player engagement while contributing to the game's continued growth. We look forward to continuing this journey with our players and delivering exceptional gaming experiences to them.”