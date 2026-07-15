Saber Interactive appoints former Epic Games executive Steve Allison as chief business officer

Allison previously served as vice president at Epic Games.

He brings more than 30 years of executive experience and has worked on over 140 game launches.

Allison said Saber has a strong upcoming pipeline of games, including Space Marine 3 and an upcoming John Wick title.

Saber Interactive has appointed former Epic Games executive Steve Allison as its new chief business officer.

Allison most recently served as vice president at Epic Games, where he led the formation and launch of the Epic Games Store and the company's third-party publishing business.

According to Saber, he helped grow the storefront to hundreds of millions of users and thousands of games.

In his new role, Allison will oversee publishing, marketing and other revenue opportunities while reporting directly to Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch.

Executive appointment

Before joining Epic Games, Allison held senior leadership roles across the games industry, including serving as senior vice president of publishing at Telltale Games for more than eight years.

He also previously worked as chief marketing officer and senior vice president at Midway Games, and spent more than a decade at Atari in various leadership positions.

“I have been extremely impressed with what Matt, Andrey and Anton have built over the years,” said Allison. “Saber’s strength is the talented studios that build high-quality games at 30-50% the cost of industry norms.

“The upcoming slate is exceptional with Space Marine 3, Jurassic Park, Turok, Hellraiser, the upcoming John Wick game and several unannounced projects that we can talk about very soon. It’s an honour to join Matt and the team as Saber enters this transformative period.”

Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch commented: “Steve Allison has done more to shape and modernise the game industry than anyone else I know. He has created major companies, developed new platforms and spearheaded bestselling IP.

“He is not only one of the most knowledgeable and experienced individuals in games, but he is also incredibly handsome – a trait we were sorely lacking after leaving Aspyr with Embracer. We are lucky to have him help lead Saber into the next phase of our journey, even if I need to avoid joint photo ops.”