Saga and Etermax partner to launch AI-powered social agent for Trivia Crack mascot Willy

The move turns Willy from in-game host into an always-on social media companion.

Willy will engage users on Instagram and X, guiding them toward downloads and in-game purchases.

The initiative aims to reduce rising mobile user acquisition costs through IP-led engagement.

Web3 and AI tech firm Saga and mobile game studio Etermax have launched an AI-powered character agent for Trivia Crack mascot Willy.

Both companies said the move turns the popular in-game host into an interactive social companion designed to drive installs and engagement.

Willy’s AI agent will live primarily on social media platforms like Instagram and X, where it can chat with users about a wide range of topics, post independently and guide potential players toward downloading the game or purchasing in-game items and merchandise.

Saga said the initiative represents a new approach to user acquisition by leveraging established intellectual property to create more distribution channels.

Etermax claimed that Trivia Crack has amassed 150 million annual users and believes extending its IP into social native environments could help offset rising acquisition costs across mobile advertising.

“AI-driven engagement"

The AI agent is built on Saga’s tech, which combines large and small language models to fine-tune character behaviour. While initially focused on installs, the system is designed to support future integrations including rewards, payments and monetised engagement.

“Our thesis is simple: character-driven AI can meaningfully move the needle on installs for a game that already has massive global recognition,” said Saga head of gaming investments and partnerships Fernando Vasconez.

“If it works, this becomes a repeatable model for how traditional studios can extend their IP into social-native environments to solve the user acquisition problem in the game industry, and eventually expanding to other non-gaming industries.”

Etermax chief planning officer Joaquín Toro commented: “We’re always looking for new ways to meet players where they are and bring them into the Trivia Crack universe.

“This collaboration allows us to deploy AI-driven engagement as a new acquisition channel, while staying true to the characters and experiences our players already love.”