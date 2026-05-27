Saga introduces AI influencer agent to mobile game Diamond Jewels

AI tech firm Saga has launched what it calls its first influencer-style AI character agent called Crystal Beaumont for GFAL’s match-3 mobile game Diamond Jewels.

Beaumont is a character in the title that also has a presence on external social platforms. The AI influencer is already live on Instagram and will also come to TikTok and Facebook.

Saga said the tech could provide a new way for developers to approach user acquisition and audience engagement.

"The launch reflects a broader shift in how studios approach user acquisition and player engagement. Instead of relying on traditional paid channels, Saga’s platform enables direct synthetic relationships between characters and users,” read a statement from Saga.

“Crystal lives on social platforms through her own presence and through GFAL’s channels, where users can follow, interact, and engage with her over time. She does not interrupt feeds with ads. She exists as someone users choose to follow, engage with, and return to.”

AI community management

The news comes as Saga expanded its AI agent tech into competitive gaming through a partnership with Bonoxs, a games payment processor in LATAM America.

The deal sees the integration of an AI-powered version of Tío the Bonoxs Wizard into tournament platform Bonoxs Arena, which serves 100,000 monthly users across games including Valorant and Garena Free Fire.

Tío will act as a community manager in Discord and support players taking part in live tournaments.

“AI agents are evolving from interfaces into participants,” said Saga co-founder and CEO Rebecca Liao.

“What Bonoxs is building shows how agents can support real-time interaction at scale, becoming embedded in the day-to-day flow of digital communities.”