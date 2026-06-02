Saga launches AI Labs following blockchain network transition

Saga has transferred operations for its blockchain network and cryptocurrency ecosystem to Alapin Holdings.

Saga AI Labs will focus on AI-powered characters, digital personalities and autonomous agents.

Saga is shifting its focus from blockchain infrastructure towards artificial intelligence after transferring operational responsibility for its blockchain network to Alapin Holdings.

The company has now launched Saga AI Labs. This division is focused on AI-powered characters, digital personalities and autonomous agents. According to Saga, the move follows growth and a wider shift over the last 2 years to prioritise AI products and platforms.

Under the agreement, Alapin Holdings, part of the dao5 family, will oversee the operation of the Saga blockchain network and its cryptocurrency ecosystem.

AI tech

Saga said that its AI technology is already being used across games and entertainment projects. One recent collaboration with mobile game studio Etermax included the launch of an AI-powered version of the host from global trivia franchise Trivia Crack.

Elsewhere, Saga AI Labs has expanded its efforts through collaborations with GFAL, which recently introduced Crystal Beaumont, an influencer-style AI character tied to the mobile title Diamond Jewels. It also has a partnership with BONOXS to launch an AI-powered community manager.

The company said that its AI characters are designed to operate across games, social media platforms and online communities, which allows their presence to extend beyond the games they originate from.

“With AI, characters stop being static intellectual property and start behaving more like life-like actors,” said Rebecca Liao, CEO of Saga.

“They can interact with audiences continuously, create content, promote experiences and eventually participate directly in digital economies. That fundamentally changes the reach and potential impact synthetic relationships can have on established components of digital consumer businesses.”

Saga said additional AI character projects tied to games and entertainment are planned for later this year.

For more insights on AI, Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona takes place on June 15th and 16th.