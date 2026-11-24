Saudi Arabia-based mobile games studio NJD Games has secured $1.1 million in investment.

The round was led by Mirac Capital and Impact46. The company has worked on titles such as KOH (King of Hajwala) and aims to bring Saudi and Gulf car culture to a global audience.

To date, its titles have surpassed eight million downloads and more than 200,000 monthly active players. The announcement noted the developer uses AI tech in game development and publishing.

Growth plans

PocketGamer.biz caught up with NJD Games creative director Baraa Odeh earlier this year to discuss how it’s building a racing franchise for a worldwide audience.

“NJD Games is an independent game studio based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,” said Odeh earlier this year. “The studio was founded by Salman Almutiri and Waleed Alqahtany, starting as a small team driven by a shared passion for gaming and creating immersive experiences.

“The journey began with KOH, which achieved over five million installs and revealed a strong market opportunity for the studio. Since then, NJD Games has continued expanding its vision with upcoming titles such as Drift Toon and Hajwala Corsa 2. Over time, the studio grew from just two founders into a team of around 10 talented developers and artists.

“NJD Games also received investment support from Impact46, helping the studio continue developing ambitious projects and pushing the quality of its games even further. Today, the team remains focused on delivering engaging gameplay experiences while continuing to grow within the regional and international games industry.”