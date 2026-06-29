Savvy Games Group partners with Genvid and Massive Studios to expand AI access for Saudi developers

Savvy will help both partners build relationships with Saudi developers and universities.

Genvid brings an enterprise AI production platform already used by major games and entertainment companies.

Massive Studios will provide AI-powered content creation expertise with an emphasis on ethical AI and IP protection.

Savvy Games Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Genvid Holdings and Massive Studios to provide Saudi-based studios with access to advanced AI tools for game development.

The agreements also focus on talent development through training initiatives, mentorship programmes and educational resources built around the partners' proprietary AI platforms.

Savvy will support both companies in expanding their presence within Saudi Arabia's games ecosystem by connecting them with local developers and universities while facilitating access to the tools and training.

Genvid Holdings develops an enterprise AI production platform for games, film and television, with a system designed to track creative inputs and verify approved assets.

Massive Studios specialises in AI-powered production and digital storytelling, with a focus on ethical AI practices and IP protection.

Talent development

The companies aim to help aspiring developers and creative professionals in Saudi Arabia strengthen their AI content-creation capabilities and explore future collaborations.

“The next era of game development and entertainment will belong to creators who can harness the power of artificial intelligence to imagine, build, and scale experiences in entirely new ways," said Savvy Games Group SVP and head of international business development Nika Nour.

Genvid co-founder and CEO Jacob Navok commented: “Our AI platform, already used by some of the biggest media companies in the world, will help studios in the region build AI-native products so that they can be leaders in this next era of entertainment."

Massive Studios co-founder Reza Sixo Safai also commented: “The expertise we offer in AI-powered content creation is quite unique in terms of finding the balance between AI innovation and human creativity while being respectful to intellectual property.

“We look forward to sharing this with the aspiring developers and creative professionals in Saudi Arabia to help build the talent there and explore future collaborations.”

The partnerships support Savvy's broader strategy to strengthen Saudi Arabia's games ecosystem while contributing to the country's Vision 2030 and National Gaming and Esports Strategy goals for talent and capability development.