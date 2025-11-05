Savvy Games Group signs MoU with Humain to advance AI adoption across its operations

Savvy will gain access to Humain’s advanced data centres and cloud infrastructure.

Both companies will collaborate on R&D to explore new AI use cases in games

The agreement supports Saudi Arabia’s goal to strengthen its digital and AI economy.

Savvy aims to boost creativity and productivity in game development through AI.

Savvy Games Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AI company Humain to boost its efficiency and performance.

The MoU will see both parties explore tailored AI tools for Savvy’s core business areas, including HR, procurement, game development and finance.

Savvy said the deal also gives it access to Humain’s data centres and cloud services, while both sides will collaborate on R&D to explore new AI use cases across the group.

New opportunities

The partnership reflects collaboration within PIF’s portfolio to create mutual value that supports Saudi Arabia’s strategy to build a competitive innovation hub and grow its digital and AI-driven economy.

“We are looking forward to working with Humain to identify and unlock ways that would enhance the way we utilise AI at Savvy," said Savvy Games Group CEO Brian Ward.

“Humain operates across the entire AI value chain from data and infrastructure to models and end-user applications, so there are a lot of opportunities for us to look at and create tangible programs of activities."

Humain CEO Tareq Amin commented: “This partnership comes at an exciting time with the recent launch of HUMAIN ONE at FII9. This agentic AI operating system is a game-changer, and we are thrilled to have Savvy as one of the early adopters.

“Game development is one of the most exciting fields where the effective use of AI solutions can make a tangible impact on boosting both creativity and productivity."