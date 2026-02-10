Savvy Games Group signs MoU with NMBRS to boost Saudi Arabia’s games and esports creative capabilities

The collaboration will enable NMBRS to deliver its specialised services from Saudi Arabia while supporting talent development and knowledge transfer.

Savvy Games Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stockholm-based visual effects and cinematic studio NMBRS to help build advanced creative and technical capabilities across Saudi Arabia’s games and esports ecosystem.

Under the MoU signed at the D.I.C.E. Summit in Las Vegas, Savvy will support NMBRS in establishing a local operational presence in Riyadh.

The MoU also sets out a collaboration framework enabling NMBRS to provide its specialised services from Saudi Arabia while supporting local talent development and knowledge transfer.

Strengthening the ecosystem

NMBRS specialises in games and esports, producing trailers, cinematics and real-time 3D content, with experience on major titles such as Battlefield, Valorant, Dune and Call of Duty.

The Stockholm-based studio also has partnerships with global events, including the Esports World Cup and League of Legends Worlds.

“NMBRS brings a high level of creative capability, and their expansion into Saudi Arabia reflects the continued momentum of the market," said Savvy Games Group SVP and head of international business development Nika Nour.

“As we establish operations together in the Kingdom, we are strengthening the ecosystem and opening new opportunities for emerging talent."

NMBRS founder Victor Hedström commented: “Saudi Arabia and the MENA region represent a rapidly growing frontier for games and esports, and we look forward to working with Savvy Games Group to better connect with the market and audiences there for future projects, partnerships, and talent development."