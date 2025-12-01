Savvy Games Group and King Saud University team up to develop future talent for Saudi Arabia's games and esports sector

Students will gain access to new programs and learning experiences designed with input from both Savvy and KSU.

The collaboration aligns with Vision 2030 goals around economic diversification and youth empowerment.

KSU says the partnership will give students a pathway into one of the world’s fastest-growing industries.

Savvy Games Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Saud University (KSU) to jointly develop future talent for Saudi Arabia’s growing games and esports sector.

The agreement sets up a framework for joint initiatives focused on skill development, knowledge exchange, and creating opportunities for students to gain direct exposure to the games and interactive entertainment industry.

The partnership will see Savvy and KSU work together to design programs and learning experiences for students in related fields, marking a new collaboration between the country’s national games champion and one of its top academic institutions.

It also aligns with national goals to diversify the economy, develop human capital, and equip young people with future-ready skills.

“Building the next generation of talent"

The collaboration supports Savvy Academy’s wider push to partner with top universities in the KSA to train and expand the local talent pipeline for gaming, esports, and digital creative fields.

“This partnership with King Saud University reflects our commitment to building the next generation of talent that will help shape the future of Saudi Arabia’s games and esports sectors,” said Savvy Games Group chief human resource officer Majed Al-Muhanna.

“Working with one of the country’s most respected universities allows us to further advance the goals of the Savvy Academy and support the delivery of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy as part of Vision 2030.”

KSU Dean of the College of Computer and Information Sciences Dr Abdulmajeed Alameer commented: “KSU is dedicated to providing our students with advanced learning opportunities that prepare them for emerging industries and future careers.

“Our collaboration with Savvy Games Group will help equip our students with exposure to one of the world’s fastest-growing sectors and expand their professional horizons."