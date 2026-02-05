Savvy Games Group signs MoU with Alfaisal University to launch new game design program

The initiative includes upgraded training facilities and labs to support hands-on learning.

Savvy Games Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alfaisal University to establish a new game design program.

The program will be jointly delivered by Alfaisal University and Savvy Academy, bringing together academic curriculum development with industry expertise.

Moreover, the initiative will upgrade training facilities and labs, with Alfaisal University leading the academic experience. The first cohort is set to begin in the 2026 academic year.

Educational pathways

Savvy said the programme is designed to support local talent entering the Kingdom's growing games ecosystem as the partnership builds on its collaborations with universities across the KSA.

“Our partnership with Alfaisal University is another important step in developing Saudi talent for the games industry,” said Savvy Games Group chief human resources officer Majed Al-Muhanna.

“Through Savvy Academy, we are creating educational pathways that help students progress to professional careers in game development. This supports the National Gaming and Esports Strategy and Vision 2030’s ambition to establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for games.”

Alfaisal University VP of external relations and advancement HRH Maha Bint Mishari Bin Abdulaziz AlSaud commented: “At Alfaisal University, we are committed to academic excellence and preparing students for impactful careers in new and emerging fields.

“Partnering with Savvy Games Group will enable our students to receive direct support from a world-leading company in games and esports and give them access to hands-on experience that will set them up for success in this growing industry.”