Savvy Games Group signs MoUs with Saudi Ministry of Education for games and esports programs

Savvy Games Group has signed three Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education to integrate game development and esports into secondary and higher education nationwide.

The move, which also involves local academic institutions, will see Savvy support a nationwide ‘Play to Learn’ game development competition for high school students to encourage interest in game creation and careers in the games industry.

The competition is already underway, with Savvy claiming it has attracted over 700,000 high school students nationwide and resulted in around 155,000 submitted game concepts.

Moreover, games will be embedded in the Madrasati platform and support talent through the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program, training, and entrepreneurship support.

Teacher upskilling

Savvy also partnered with the National Institute for Educational Professional Development to upskill teachers, create accredited pathways for game-related training, and deliver workshops and events focused on games-based learning.

The Steer Studios parent will also collaborate with Tatweer Educational Services to integrate games and simulation technologies into interactive educational content and digital learning solutions.

The company said its partnerships with education bodies support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy by strengthening the future talent pipeline for games and esports.

