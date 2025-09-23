Savvy Games Group signs MoU with Alinma Bank to deliver tailored banking solutions for Saudi gamers

ESL FACEIT Group’s esports expertise will help Alinma Bank engage directly with Saudi Arabia’s growing gaming audience.

Savvy says MoUs like this reflect its ongoing efforts to attract global businesses to the Kingdom.

Both parties see the deal as a step forward in supporting the Kingdom’s games and esports ecosystem.

Savvy Games Group has penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alinma Bank to make tailored banking solutions available for gamers and esports fans in Saudi Arabia.

As part of the partnership, Savvy will leverage ESL FACEIT Group’s esports expertise to help Alinma Bank connect and engage with Saudi gamers.

Savvy said the MoU with Alinma Bank is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy to support the continuous growth of the games and esports industry.

New partnership

“We are pleased to be working with Alinma Bank to expand the ways millions of gamers and esports fans in Saudi Arabia can access tailored products and services that truly meet their needs," said Savvy Games Group chief of staff Amr Sager.

“It is encouraging to see leading organisations in banking and other sectors placing a stronger focus on our industry and its highly engaged, digitally native communities."

Alinma Bank chief digital officer Musad Khalid AlGadi commented: “At Alinma Bank, we are committed to providing the best services possible to our customers and finding new ways to enhance our offerings to better fit specific needs.

“Games and esports are developing rapidly in Saudi Arabia, and we are delighted to be working with Savvy to explore initiatives around games and esports communities here."