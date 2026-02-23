Savvy Games Group signs MoU with AUBH to strengthen student training in games and interactive entertainment

The collaboration is designed to bridge classroom learning with real-world production workflows and industry tools.

The MoU forms part of a broader push to build a sustainable, future-ready talent pipeline for the regional games ecosystem.

The agreement falls under Savvy Academy, expanding its talent development efforts across the region’s universities

Savvy Games Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) to train students within the games and interactive entertainment sector.

The partnership falls under Savvy Academy, Savvy’s talent development initiative for the games and esports industry, and supports AUBH’s goal of aligning academic learning with industry practice while advancing Bahrain’s creative and digital economy.

Under the MoU, AUBH and Savvy Academy will explore internships, studio visits and industry engagement opportunities to give Media and Design students direct exposure to professional gaming environments, including Savvy’s teams in Riyadh.

The initiatives aim to bridge theory and practice by giving students hands-on exposure to real-world workflows, industry tools and professional production environments.

A wider push

The partnership supports Savvy Academy’s wider push to work with regional universities to expand hands-on learning, industry exposure and career pathways in games and esports, while building a future-ready talent pipeline.

“We are proud to sign this MoU with Savvy Games Group, as this partnership brings significant added value to the learning experience of our students in the College of Media and Design and opens new horizons for them in the field of game design," said AUBH dean of the College of Media and design Dr. Layal Halawani.

“Connecting our academic programs with real-world industry experience and providing students with direct exposure to leading creative organisations reflects AUBH’s vision of preparing graduates who possess the knowledge and skills needed to excel in their careers, particularly in emerging and future-focused fields.”

Savvy Games Group chief of staff Amr Sager commented: “Partnerships like this help ensure that students gain early exposure to how games are created in professional environments, while also giving industry access to the next generation of creative and technical talent.

“By working closely with institutions such as the American University of Bahrain, we aim to support the development of a more connected and sustainable talent pipeline for the regional games ecosystem."