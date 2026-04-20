SayGames expands into Vietnam with BagMaster Isekai

Merge and backpack mechanics position the game for scalable monetisation.

Doors Studio targets global growth with hybrid and midcore focus.

Studio plans expansion as it looks to build on launch momentum.

SayGames and Doors Studio have partnered to launch midcore title BagMaster Isekai globally on iOS and Android.

The collaboration marks SayGames' first partnership with a Vietnam-based studio as the publisher enters into one of the fastest-growing game development markets, extending its partner network into Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2024, Doors Studio said the deal represents its debut release and a step toward building globally competitive hybrid and midcore games.

The studio is also planning to expand its team, with ambitions to scale BagMaster Isekai to match the success of leading titles in SayGames’ portfolio.

New steps

BagMaster Isekai centres on backpack and merge mechanics. SayGames said the project stood out early for both gameplay quality and long-term product viability.

“Doors Studio is a team with a strong creative vision and the ability to execute at a high level,” said SayGames chief publishing officer Anton Volnykh.

“We were impressed by the quality of BagMaster Isekai from the early stages - both in terms of core gameplay and product potential. This partnership is also an important step for us as we expand into new regions and continue building long-term relationships with ambitious studios worldwide.”

Door Studio founder Binh Diep commented: “Entering the global market sometimes feels like sailing into uncharted waters. In that sense, SayGames has been like an experienced navigator guiding us through the journey - like a lighthouse in the storm.

“At SayGames we found professionalism, honesty and transparency. And we share a similar vision for the future of the game. That alignment is exactly what we look for in a long-term partner.”

Volnykh previously told PocketGamer.biz that success in 2026 would come from execution and attention to detail, not volume, after doubling down on fewer titles in 2025.