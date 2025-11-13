Sega is raising salaries for all Japan-based employees by 10%

Sega says the move supports staff amid rising living costs.

The company aims to attract and develop talent for global competitiveness.

Sega ties the pay rise to its mission of empowering players worldwide.

Sega is also expanding support programs for childcare, nursing care, and flexible work.

Sega has given a 10% salary increase to all its employees in Japan and increased starting pay for new hires.

Starting April 1st, 2026, Sega will raise base pay for full-time staff by about 10% through salary increases, partial bonus integration, and updates to its flexible compensation system.

This will also lift starting salaries for university graduates from ¥300,000 ($1,940) to ¥330,000 ($2,100).

Sega said the move will help employees cope with rising costs and attract and develop talent that strengthens its global competitiveness.

Aside from salary increments, Sega said it is building a compensation system that rewards employees based on their roles and contributions, while also expanding support programs like its childcare and nursing care scheme.

Empowering gamers

“Our mission is to ‘Empower the Gamers: Continuing to create moving experiences,' and we provide entertainment content and services to the world," Sega wrote in a statement.

“We believe that human resources are essential to achieving our mission and creating and providing new value, and we are working to reform our personnel system in various ways to ensure that employees can maximise their potential in a comfortable working environment."