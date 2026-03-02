Sixteen Tons appoints former Wooga VP creative Sebastian Nußbaum as chief creative officer 

Nußbaum previously held a key leadership role on June’s Journey, a title that generated over $1bn in lifetime revenue.

The studio now employs around 35 people as it enters its next phase.

Nußbaum said Emergency holds “enormous potential” as he steps into the role.

Germany-based Sixteen Tons Entertainment has appointed Sebastian Nußbaum as chief creative officer to steer the next phase of growth for its long-running Emergency franchise.

As a longtime fan of the Emergency series, Nußbaum joins the studio after an extensive tenure at Wooga, where he most recently served as vice president of creative.

During his time there, he played a key leadership role on titles including June’s Journey, helping refine and scale the hidden object hit into one of the genre’s most commercially successful games, generating more than $1 billion in lifetime revenue.

His appointment comes amid strong momentum for Emergency HQ, and he will work alongside Sixteen Tons CEO Jan Richter.

Continuous growth

Since Richter became CEO in mid 2024, the company claimed that monthly revenue for the eight-year-old live game has increased by more than 200% over 18 months.

The growth has been largely organic, driven by consistent content updates, live events and an expanding international player base, particularly in the US. The studio now employs around 35 people.

“What Jan and the team have achieved with Emergency HQ over the past months is truly impressive," said Nußbaum. “The dynamic growth, the clarity of strategic direction, and the strength of the team made it clear to me that something special is happening at Sixteen Tons.

“Emergency holds enormous potential, and I am convinced that my experience can meaningfully contribute to the continued evolution of this brand. I couldn’t be more motivated to be part of this journey.”

Sixteen Tons CEO Jan Richter commented: “Sebastian loves Emergency, and he brings not only creative vision and passion, but also the operational expertise required to build a hit that redefines the scale of its genre.

“The fact that someone with his track record has deliberately chosen to join our studio is both a validation and a motivation to raise our ambitions even further. We are at the beginning of an incredibly exciting new chapter.”