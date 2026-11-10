Skydance Games cuts jobs following Warner Bros. merger

The layoffs come just over a month after Paramount and Warner Bros. combined their gaming operations.

Paramount Games lead engineer David Vera identified at least 25 colleagues affected by the layoffs.

Affected roles include producers, writers, engineers, designers and artists.

Skydance Games has laid off staff across parts of its business, just over a month after Paramount and Warner Bros. consolidated their gaming operations following their merger.

As reported by Variety, the job cuts follow an October 6th reorganisation that brought Paramount Games Studio together with Warner Bros. Games’ development teams.

These include Avalanche Software, NetherRealm Studios, Rocksteady Studios, TT Games and Warner Bros. Games' Montreal and Boston teams.

The companies also combined their games and experiences divisions into one team responsible for projects based on franchises from both entertainment groups.

Staff reductions

A Skydance spokesperson said the company had decided to scale down some projects after reviewing its investments and priorities.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to position Skydance Games for long-term growth and success, we are implementing reorganisation and operational shifts across a few areas of our business,” a Skydance spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have stepped back and taken some time to consider where we are investing our efforts and have made the difficult decision to scale down some of our projects. As a result, there are roles impacted.

“This is not a reflection of the talent, dedication, or creativity of those affected and we are grateful for their contributions. We are committed to approaching the process with transparency, care and respect for those who are leaving the company.”

Paramount Games lead engineer David Vera shared a LinkedIn post identifying at least 25 colleagues affected by the layoffs, including producers, writers, engineers, audio and level designers, and 2D, 3D, VFX and technical artists.

Skydance senior gameplay and game AI programmer Rebecca Vessel also posted that she was keeping her job, but that most of her team had been affected.