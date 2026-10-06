South Australia launches $1m Digital Games Fund

A new placement program will support paid roles at local game studios.

The SAFC’s Video Game Development Rebate has supported more than 40 games.

Applications for the new fund open on October 21st

South Australia is doubling its Digital Games Fund to $1 million, giving local game developers the largest pool of game development funding in the state’s history.

The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) launched the first round in October 2025, with 11 local studios sharing $500,000 to develop original games. Several funded projects have since reached commercial release.

The second round will offer three funding streams, with developers able to apply for up to $30,000 for pre-production, $150,000 for production and $50,000 for post-release work such as localisation and porting.

Applications for the second DGF round open on October 21st. The new Games Studio Placement Programme will open later in 2026. Learn more here.

New support

The SAFC is also launching a Games Studio Placement Programme to support paid employment for emerging and mid-career developers at local studios. Eligible studios can receive subsidised salary and superannuation support for six or 12-month placements.

The expanded fund and placement program will add to the SAFC’s existing Video Game Development Rebate, which provides a 10% rebate on eligible projects with at least $250,000 in South Australian spending.

The SAFC said the rebate has supported more than 40 South Australian games since launching in 2020.

Funded projects from the first DGF round include Pro Jank Footy, which reached No.1 on Nintendo Switch following its August release, and End of Ember, which secured a publishing deal with Rising Tide Publishing.