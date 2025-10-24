South Australia launches new Digital Games Fund offering up to $100,000 for local developers

The initiative aims to grow South Australia’s presence in the global games industry.

Applications are now open for eligible creators and studios across the state.

The program builds on the SA Video Game Development Rebate, offering 10% back on eligible spend.

The South Australian Film Corporation has launched a new Digital Games Fund offering up to $100,000 for local game developers to grow their businesses.

The fund aims to strengthen South Australia’s game development sector by supporting the creation of original titles, helping local studios expand, and increasing the state’s presence in the global games market.

The fund will provide grants of up to $100,000 to help developers and studios advance their games from prototype to final release, supporting key development milestones.

Applications are now open for eligible studios and creators in South Australia. Developers and studios can apply here.

Continuous support

The fund also creates new pathways for developers to access the SAFC’s SA Video Game Development Rebate, which provides a 10% rebate on eligible projects spending at least $250,000 in South Australia.

Since launching in 2020, the rebate has supported over 30 local games, including titles for major platforms like Nintendo and Microsoft.

“The video games industry is a hugely exciting and growing sector full of opportunities for South Australia, contributing $36.2 million to our state’s economy," said South Australia minister for arts Andrea Michaels.

“Our state is home to brilliant creative minds and the Malinauskas Government is supporting our video game developers to take a bigger slice of this huge global industry.

“South Australia was the first state in Australia to offer a video games rebate and now with this grant, we are continuing to strengthen our local industry and boost local developers to create new and innovative games that can be marketed to the world.”