Spill Games raises $3.1m seed round to scale mobile games portfolio

The startup develops mobile games using a systems-driven development approach.

Spill currently has five live casual and puzzle games in its portfolio.

The company plans to test more than 20 new game prototypes over the next 18 months.

Spill Games has raised $3.1 million in a seed funding round led by Centre Court Capital and PeerCapital to expand its portfolio of casual games and strengthen its internal technology.

As reported by Indian Startup News, the funding will be used to scale the company's live and upcoming titles, deepen its technology stack and selectively expand its team.

The Bengaluru-based mobile gaming startup was founded in 2024 by Om Misra, Tapan Ranjan and Harsh Garg. It currently operates in the casual and puzzle segment with five live games.

Moreover, Spill Games has built an in-house engine and tooling layer that supports analytics, retention, monetisation and live operations across game development.

Strategic moves

The company said its systems-driven approach enables it to move from concept to launch more quickly, develop games at a faster pace and use capital more efficiently during early-stage validation.

Over the next 18 months, Spill plans to test more than 20 additional prototypes across casual and hybrid casual genres, aiming to build a diversified portfolio of five to ten profitable games instead of relying on a single breakout hit.

“In mobile gaming, most studios are chasing one breakout hit, which is inherently uncertain," said Spill Games CEO and co-founder Om Misra. “We took a different view from day one: build the underlying system first, and use it to repeatedly create and scale games with speed and discipline.

“Our results so far suggest that hit-making, done properly, is less about magic and more about method. This fundraise lets us scale that method - expanding our portfolio faster, backing promising titles with conviction, and continuing to deepen our technology advantage.”