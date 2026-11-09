Stillfront appoints Adam Schaub as group COO

His previous experience includes senior roles at King and Electronic Arts.

Schaub has also co-founded two game studios.

He will be based at Stillfront's Stockholm office.

Stillfront Group has appointed Adam Schaub as its new group chief operating officer.

Schaub will be based at the company's Stockholm office. He will become part of Stillfront's Group executive management team and report directly to new CEO Marcus Jacobs.

He brings experience across creative production, studio leadership, game development and entrepreneurship. He was previously CEO and co-founder at Cult of the North, as well as holding positions as GM and Europe VP at Mythical Games, studio GM at EA and VP of creative production at King.

Leadership change

Schaub said he was looking forward to joining the company and working with the teams behind its games and franchises.

“I'm excited to join Stillfront and the talented teams behind its games and franchises," said Schaub. “I'm looking forward to getting to know the business and the people, and to contributing to the next chapter of Stillfront."

Jacobs said he had known and worked with Schaub throughout their careers, adding that his mix of creative and operational experience would support Stillfront's future growth.

"Adam and I have known each other and worked together throughout our careers," said Jacobs. “He brings the right combination of creative and operational experience, and I'm confident he will contribute to our future growth and be a great fit for Stillfront."

PocketGamer.biz recently published the Top 30 MENA Game Makers 2026 list, in association with Xsolla, which included Stillfront-owned studios Babil Games and Jawaker.