Stillfront names former King executive Marcus Jacobs as CEO

Stillfront has appointed Marcus Jacobs as President and Group CEO from November 1st, 2026.

Jacobs spent seven years on King's Candy Crush executive team.

He previously held roles at Electronic Arts and Embark Studios and co-founded a games studio.

Stillfront Group has appointed Marcus Jacobs as its new president and Group CEO as the games industry veteran gets set to take over on November 1st, 2026.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in the games industry and previously served on Stillfront's Board of Directors from 2022 to 2026.

Before joining Stillfront, Jacobs was director of monetisation at Electronic Arts before joining King in 2012. He spent seven years on the executive management team of the Candy Crush franchise.

From 2020 to 2022, he served as chief commercial officer at Embark Studios. He later co-founded a games studio, where he worked as chief product officer between 2022 and 2025.

Taking the reins

Jacobs will succeed Alexis Bonte, who will remain in the role until the handover.

“I am delighted to take on the role of CEO at Stillfront," said Jacobs. “The company has long-lived franchises with loyal player communities, strong cash generation and talented teams around the world.

“I look forward to working with the management team and colleagues across our studios to grow our franchises, and create long-term value for our players and shareholders.”

Outgoing Stillfront president and Group CEO Alexis Bonte commented: “Stillfront has been my home since 2017. Two years ago we set out to refocus the Group around its key franchises, and the team has delivered that.

“I am proud of what they have built and grateful to every one of them. Marcus knows this company well, and I wish him every success.”