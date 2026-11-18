To keep you up to date with the latest movers and shakers in the mobile games industry, we've put together a regular roundup of the latest hires, promotions and, in some cases, exits.

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Leadership changes at Stillfront

Stillfront has hired Adam Schaub as its new group chief operating officer, based in Stockholm. Schaub has joined as part of the group executive marketing team, set to report to CEO Marcus Jacobs.

Bringing experience from King, EA, Mythical Games and even the BBC, Schaub is expected to leverage a combination of creative and operational knowledge. He’s worked across games development, creative production, studio leadership and more.

"Teaming back up with Marcus Jacobs made this an easy choice for me as we’ve worked closely together for years, and having that level of trust from day one is a rare commodity," he posted on LinkedIn.

Also at Stillfront, Kieran O'Leary has been promoted to chief commercial officer. He first joined the company as EVP growth and operations almost two years ago, bringing experience from Gameloft, Rovio, Outfit7 and more.

Over the years he’s directed marketing, led product and served in C-level roles across multiple companies. His career has also taken him to France, Finland, Slovenia and beyond. O'Leary’s position at Stillfront sees him working from Sweden.

"Glad to be part of Stillfront’s new chapter as chief commercial officer. Thanks for the trust, Marcus Jacobs," he posted on LinkedIn.

New opportunities at Playworks Digital Limited and Nordisk Games

Moria Goldstein Toren has departed from CrazyLabs after more than 12 years, taking on a new opportunity at PlayWorks Digital Limited.

Having first joined Crazy Labs as product manager team lead in 2014, Toren worked her way up to VP games studio where she’s been responsible for full-game lifecycle in the casual space. Now, she’s taken on the role of senior director of gaming at PlayWorks Digital Limited.

"CrazyLabs wasn’t just a workplace for me - it was a huge part of my life. I joined when I was young, got married and became a mum to my two amazing girls during these years," she posted on LinkedIn.

"Now, I’m excited to share that I’m joining PlayWorks Digital Limited as senior director of gaming. Looking forward to this next stage, working with a fantastic team and reaching new heights. Thank you for such a warm welcome."

Nordisk Games has appointed Stefanía Guðrún Halldórsdóttir to the role of CEO, joining the company while also maintaining her CEO status at Avalanche Studios Group.

Allan Mathson Hansen has concluded his time as Nordisk Games’ interim CEO, therefore, and has now become chair.

"I'm proud to take this on, and grateful to Allan for the foundation he's laid and the trust he's shown. Nordisk Games should be an active owner that gives its studios what they need to do their best work. For us, that starts with investing in the games and the teams behind them," said Halldórsdóttir.

High-level promotions at Tripledot Studios and Ubisoft

Jan Sawicki-Hughes has been promoted to group chief marketing officer at Tripledot Studios, fast approaching eight years with the company.

He joined Tripledot in 2019 as his first workplace after university, coming aboard as a marketing analyst. Since then, Sawicki-Hughes has worked his way up through five promotions, ultimately leading to this chief-level role.

"On day one, Mark explained to me how UA and monetisation work," he posted on LinkedIn. "I didn’t know it yet, but understanding what was written on that whiteboard was going to make or break my career. Eight years later, I’m still learning every day, challenging my thinking, questioning the fundamentals, going down rabbit holes and occasionally realising I had it completely wrong.

"Yes, I’m nostalgic, but enough about the past. So, what does the future hold? The next generation of marketing. That’s where we’re heading."

Ubisoft has appointed Bailey Gutierrez as senior director, streaming growth around her 12th anniversary with the studio.

Having started out as brand manager in 2014, Gutierrez has since served in a range of directorial roles, most recently involved in designing the company’s operating infrastructure from scratch. Now, she’s in charge of the long-term business growth of Ubisoft’s Activision Blizzard streaming business.

"Looking forward to joining the strategic partnerships and business development org, an amazing team I have been getting to know over the past few weeks," she posted on LinkedIn.

Latest hires at Dream Games, Belka Games, Voodoo and more

Sude Bay has joined Dream Games as product specialist.

Anastasiya Kara has moved from Rovio to Belka Games, joining as product director casual.

Anastasia Baeva and Melih Katalon have joined Voodoo as product specialists. Kieran Finlayson has joined as a senior level designer.

Scopely has hired Matan Valdman to the role of live games growth and performance.

Hayato Sekiguchi has joined Yousician as CEO.

Matías Ducos has been hired as marketing analytics manager at Socialpoint.

Bitmajic co-founder Markus Hjort has been hired by Netflix’s Next Games as principal software engineer, gen AI.

After 24 years with Amiqus, Stig Strand has founded Strand Talent Partners as a search firm for C-suite professionals, directors and senior specialists in the games industry.

Job shifts at HoYoverse, Fingersoft, Nvidia and more

Nvidia president and CEO Jensen Huang has resigned from the company following reports of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy called Alice Huang.

Alexis Bonte has officially left Stillfront following announced plans to depart this summer.

Samuel Roberts has joined HoYoverse as PR manager, working with UK and North American press.

David Branco has returned to Fingersoft and the Hill Climb Racing brand, now serving as marketing manager for the upcoming Hill Climb Racing 3.

Rosie Jarvis has joined ustwo as senior environment artist.

Melisa Çevik has been hired as product manager at Hatch Games.

Iacob Carvalho Gammeltoft has joined Video Games Europe as director.

Ásgeir Kröyer has been appointed CFO at Nordisk Games.

Ruby Zag has joined LEGO Digital Play as senior director of product.

Karan Ganesh has joined Krafton as program manager on the Krafton India Gaming Incubator team.

Juan Pablo Amador Steinbach has been hired as senior game designer and product owner at Lessmore.

Görkem Mansız has returned to Gameloft as senior creative director, moving back from Grand-Attic Ltd.

Ali Reder has joined Torpor Games as a game designer.

Aylin Yazıcı has joined Tripledot’s Lion Studios as market intelligence.

Industry promotions at Playtika, SuperPlay, AppsFlyer and more

Playtika’s Shirit Smull has been promoted to well-being senior manager.

Evyatar Ben Artzi has been promoted to monetisation team lead at SuperPlay.

Yi Rui Chua has been appointed manager of client solutions in APAC at adjoe.

Roblox’s Jules Bouckaert has been promoted to senior program manager, Roblox Live.

Dawnesh Mistry has been promoted to chief strategy officer at Jagex.

Riot Games has appointed Shinji Komiyama as executive officer and president at its Japanese subsidiary.

The LEGO Group has promoted James Whatley to brand strategy lead on its game team.

Roi Tamir has been promoted to director of product management at AppsFlyer.

Agnes Pinter has been promoted to VP of operations at Product Madness, where she’s worked since 2017.

Miquel Ripoll Fornes has been appointed QA manager at Madbox.

Annina Hellman has taken on the role of QA test lead at Next Games, building on her experience as senior QA analyst.