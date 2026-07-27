Stumble Guys launches Disability Pride Month charity campaign with SpecialEffect

The campaign follows the introduction of Axel, the game's first wheelchair-using character.

SpecialEffect helps people with physical disabilities enjoy gaming through adapted technology and personalised setups.

Players can support the campaign by purchasing the Axel Skin during the campaign period.

Stumble Guys has partnered with SpecialEffect to launch a new charity campaign for Disability Pride Month.

Running from July 23rd to July 30th, the Play for Change campaign aims to raise funds that support gamers with physical disabilities and will donate all proceeds from purchases of the Axel Skin to SpecialEffect.

The initiative builds on the earlier introduction of Axel, the game's first character who uses a wheelchair, which was inspired by Stumble Guys player Fayçal after he asked about representation in the game.

The campaign is designed to turn that community-driven story into wider support for accessible gaming by encouraging players to purchase the Axel Skin during the campaign period.

Supporting accessibility

SpecialEffect is a UK charity that helps people with physical disabilities play video games through tailored gaming setups and assistive technologies, including adapted controllers and eye-tracking systems.

The organisation works to make gaming more accessible by creating personalised solutions that allow more people to enjoy games.

Stumble Guys said the campaign is part of its Disability Pride Month activities, celebrating inclusion, representation and the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to play.

Players can support the initiative by purchasing the Axel Skin in the Stumble Guys Shop between July 23rd and July 30th, with every purchase contributing to the donation to SpecialEffect.