Scopely reorganises Stumble Guys team after performance review

The company said a limited number of roles could be impacted.

Several employees have publicly announced their departures.

One senior producer said they were laid off after returning from paternity leave.

Scopely has reorganised the team supporting Stumble Guys, with the company confirming the changes could affect a limited number of employees.

As reported by Game Developer, a Scopely spokesperson said the decision followed a review of the game's performance to ensure the company continues delivering the best possible player experience.

“We regularly review the performance of our games to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our players," said the spokesperson. “As a result of a recent assessment, we made the decision to reorganise our team supporting Stumble Guys, potentially impacting a limited number of roles."

"We have also been able to transition a number of those impacted to other parts of the business. For the small number of employees who do not remain with Scopely, we are supporting them as they explore new opportunities and are extremely grateful for their contributions to Scopely and our player community."

Team changes

News of the restructuring follows several public posts from employees. Last week, a senior producer said they had been laid off after returning from paternity leave. Some said they had already left the company, while others will remain until August.

The restructuring comes weeks after Scopely renamed the Niantic games business it acquired for $3.5 billion to Scopely Explore.

The acquisition included Pokémon Go, Pikmin Bloom, Monster Hunter Now, Campfire and Wayfarer, while the remaining Niantic business was spun off into a separate company focused on its technology platform.