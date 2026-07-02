Supercell head of investments Jaakko Harlas departs

Supercell's head of investments Jaakko Harlas is leaving after more than 12 years.

The Finnish developer has invested in the likes of Applivery, Appcharge, Bitmagic, Future Run, Metacore, Space Ape, Trailmix and more over the years.

Supercell head of investments Jaakko Harlas is leaving the company after more than 12 years at the Clash Royale developer.

In a post marking his final day, Harlas said he was leaving to spend more time with his family and has no current plans to join a new company.

The Supercell Investments lead worked at the company through a number of acquisitions and funding deals over the years. The company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars, including in companies such as Applivery, Appcharge, Bitmagic, Future Run, Metacore, Space Ape, Trailmix and more.

“After more than 12 years, today is my last day at Supercell," said Harlas. “I'm leaving to spend more time with my family no new role, no new company, and no other plans beyond that.

He added: “I'm deeply grateful for the ride: the people, the games, the deals, and the front-row seat to one of the most remarkable companies in gaming. The team I'm leaving behind is in great shape, and I'm proud of what we built together.

“What's next? Time with family. Beyond that, I'll figure it out."

Recent changes

Harlas' departure comes during a period of change for Supercell.

In May, the company announced its plans to fully acquire the remainder of Finnish developer Metacore, bringing Merge Mansion into its live games portfolio. The studio later confirmed 159 layoffs at its Helsinki studio and the closure of its offices in Germany and Sweden.

We spoke with Harlas last year about the Supercell Investments arm and what the company looks for to make potential deals and what it offers in return.