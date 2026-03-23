Supercell partners with Taika Waititi to launch new character in Brawl Stars

Actor and filmmaker Taika Waititi wrote the animated launch trailer for the game's 101st playable character, Najia.

Brawl Stars has surpassed 1.4 billion downloads to date.

Supercell has partnered with filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi to launch the 101st playable character in its hit mobile title Brawl Stars.

Waititi wrote the animated launch trailer for Najia, a puzzle-themed fighter set within the game’s fictional theme park environment, Starr Park.

The two-and-a-half-minute short introduces the character’s backstory, relationships and abilities using the director’s comedic tone that blends narrative world-building with gameplay marketing.

The collaboration builds on Supercell’s history of working with major entertainment franchises such as Stranger Things, SpongeBob SquarePants and Toy Story, alongside celebrity-led campaigns including its Clash of Clans promotion featuring actor Liam Neeson.

Marketing strategy

Najia joins the roster as a Mythic damage dealer focused on ranged attacks and poison-based mechanics, expanding the game’s character lineup.

To date, Brawl Stars has surpassed 1.4 billion lifetime downloads globally.

“Brawl Stars is a game we play at home, so I’m very familiar with its slightly unhinged, chaotic energy," said Waitit. “When they proposed I create their new launch trailer to mark the game’s 101st Brawler, I was all in.

“It’s been a lot of fun working with the Brawl Stars team and helping them roll out another piece of the game’s twisted theme park backstory. I hope players enjoy it!”

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