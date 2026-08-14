Supercell says Mo.co unlikely to be cancelled despite major changes ahead

Supercell says the game's gameplay loop becomes stale for most players.

The developer is testing major changes rather than making small adjustments.

Season 4 will mostly repeat Season 1, with Season 5 likely to follow suit.

New weapon launches are expected to be affected from Season 5 onwards.

Supercell has revealed that cancelling Mo.co remains unlikely despite the game underperforming against expectations as the developer prepares further major changes to its gameplay.

Three months after the game's relaunch, Supercell said the latest data shows its gameplay loop “quickly gets stale” for most players, causing them to drop off.

However, players who remain are spending unusually long periods in the game, the studio claims, suggesting Mo.co currently works well for a niche audience but is not ready to scale.

“Now, this won’t be fixed with small changes," said Supercell in a post. “We’re already prototyping and testing big and exciting stuff. With that being said, all the effort being relocated into developing and iterating those new features will come at an unfortunate yet unavoidable cost.

“Team members who usually dedicate their time to building all-new seasonal events, monsters, and weapons will now focus on developing those much-needed changes."

Content affected

As a result, the developer said season four will mostly repeat Season one, while Season five is likely to follow the same approach. New weapon launches are also expected to be affected from Season five onwards.

Supercell has yet to decide whether the changes will be added to the current version or involve a new pivot.

While the developer acknowledged that Mo.co could ultimately be discontinued, it said this is currently not part of its plans and will remain unlikely while the team believes in the game's potential.

“You may be wondering about the future of the game," said Supercell. “Could it be killed? That still remains an unlikely scenario. We have lots of ideas we’re excited about, and we fully believe in Mo.co’s potential.

“However, we need to be open and transparent about the possibility. A game still trying to find its place in the market is always at risk of being discontinued.

"For the moment, it’s not in our plan, and that will continue to be the case while we, as a team, believe in the incredible potential of this game we’re so passionate about."