Survey finds over half of US game industry workers feel pay doesn’t reflect their role

US game industry salaries averaged $142,000 in 2025.

Experience drives pay more than formal education.

Women, non-binary, and non-white workers feel underpaid at higher rates.

About 53% of games industry professionals feel they’re paid less than they should be for their role, experience, and the market conditions.

That's according to a new GDC Festival of Gaming report, which showed that the number increases to 69% for contractors, consultants, and people working part-time.

In 2025, games industry professionals in the US earned an average salary of about $142,000, with 60% reporting at least a small raise from 2024.

Although the median salary was $129,000, about 80% of employed respondents said remuneration covers their basic needs or more.

Moreover, a quarter of respondents earned between $125,000 and $199,999 while about 23% made between $50,000 and $99,999, and 5% reported earning under $15,000.

Among unemployed respondents, 98% rated the game industry as less secure than other fields, while 29% said they are unlikely to remain in it.

Support for unions was strong, with 64% backing industry-wide unionisation and 56% expressing personal interest in joining one.

Experience over education

The report, which gathered responses from 562 US-based games industry professionals, also found that pay was higher for people in triple-A studios, large companies, and those hired through recruitment or referrals.

Around 85% of triple-A workers earned more than $100,000, compared to 75% in double-A studios and 50% in indie teams. Seniority and industry experience also boosted earnings, while education had little impact except at the master’s or PhD level.

By role, management and operations topped the list with an average salary of $160,000, while visual artists averaged $124,000. Average salaries varied widely by discipline, with visual artists earning about $124,000 and audio professionals averaging $132,000.

Game designers reported around $133,000, while those in business and marketing earned roughly $134,000. Game programmers made about $150,000, and management and operations roles topped the chart at $160,000.

The survey also found notable disparities in how workers view their compensation, with 60% of women and non-binary respondents and 62% of non-white workers feeling underpaid, compared to 50% of men and white respondents.

You can access the full report here.