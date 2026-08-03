Talking Tom Gold Run surpasses 3.2bn downloads as Outfit7 marks 10th anniversary

Arena Wipeout introduces elimination-style survival gameplay with multi-round tournaments.

The update adds tournament lobbies, custom player names and instant tournament entry.

Players have collectively logged 556,000 years of playtime and recovered 90 trillion gold bars.

Outfit7 has celebrated the 10th anniversary of Talking Tom Gold Run by launching Arena Wipeout, the game's biggest gameplay update to date.

Available now, Arena Wipeout transforms the traditional endless running experience into a tournament format where players compete across multiple rounds until only one runner remains.

The new mode features five-lane arenas filled with environmental hazards, shrinking safe zones and rival players, alongside tournament lobbies, custom player names and instant tournament entry.

The anniversary update also gives the main game a birthday-themed visual makeover and introduces a limited-edition reward bundle containing a new Talking Tom outfit, helmet, plane and bike.

Decade milestone

Outfit7 said Arena Wipeout marks the biggest gameplay evolution in Talking Tom Gold Run's history while maintaining the core endless running experience that has defined the title since its launch in 2016.

The studio also shared several milestones achieved over the past decade. Talking Tom Gold Run has recorded 3.2 billion downloads worldwide, with players collectively running 341bn kilometres, equivalent to more than 440,000 round trips to the Moon.

Players have also accumulated 556,000 years of playtime and recovered 90 trillion gold bars from the game's recurring antagonist, Roy Rakoon.

The Arena Wipeout update is available now for existing players, while newcomers can unlock the mode after completing their fourth standard run.

Find out more about Talking Tom Gold Run on our sister site PocketGamer.com